Ariana Grande Marries Dalton Gomez in ‘Tiny’ California Ceremony
Ariana Grande and her fiancé, Dalton Gomez, got married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony in California. “They got married,” a rep for Grande, 27, told People on Monday. “It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.” According to TMZ, the wedding took place at Grande’s Montecito home. The news comes six months after the pop star and Gomez, a 25-year-old real-estate agent, announced their engagement in December. The pair began dating in January 2020 and have spent a majority of the pandemic in her L.A. home.