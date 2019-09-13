Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey Star in ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’ Video

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
Pop superstars Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey debuted their new single, “Don’t Call Me Angel (Charlie’s Angels),” early Friday with a video for the track that racked up nearly a half million views within a matter of minutes. The new Charlie’s Angels film hits U.S. theaters on Nov. 15 and stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska. Elizabeth Banks also starred, directed, and wrote the screenplay for the film, which is a continuation of the hit franchise. Grande co-executive-produced the movie’s soundtrack.