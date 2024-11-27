Ariana Grande Rejected Major Change to Beloved ‘Wicked’ Hit

Elon Musk criticized actor Ben Stiller for voting for Kamala Harris with a slur in a post on X Wednesday. The tech mogul shared a post comparing a headline of Stiller saying that “woke America” killed edgy comedy with a photo of his character Simple Jack from the 2008 satire Tropic Thunder. “Damn he went full r----d,” Musk captioned the picture, a reference to a scene in the movie. Stiller previously said that he “proudly” voted for Harris over Donald Trump in the November election. The post referenced an interview Stiller did with Collider, where he said that he didn’t think Tropic Thunder would get made today. “Even at the time, of course, it was dicey too,” he added. “The only reason we attempted it was I felt like the joke was very clear in terms of who that joke was on—actors trying to do anything to win awards.” The satire also featured Robert Downey Jr. in blackface.
