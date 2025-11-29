Ariana Grande Shares ‘Friendly Reminder’ on Body Shaming
Pop singer and movie star Ariana Grande, 32, shared a “friendly reminder” about commenting on other people’s bodies, noting that doing so can be “dangerous.” The Wicked: For Good actress posted the words “Friendly Reminder” to her Instagram Stories along with footage of her 2024 interview with French vlogger SALLY. During the interview, she discussed the endless commentary on her figure. ”I have heard it all. I heard every version of it, of what’s wrong with me. And then you fix it, and then it’s wrong for different reasons,” she said. Grande’s appearance has been the subject of extensive online conversation during both Wicked press tours. The “thank u, next” singer said in the 2024 clip that discussions about a person’s figure could have dangerous consequences. “There’s a comfortability that we shouldn’t have at all,” she said in the 2024 clip. “Commenting on others’ looks, [their] appearance, what [we] think is going on behind the scenes or [their] health... that is something that is uncomfortable and horrible, no matter where it’s happening, no matter the scale that it’s happening on.”