Ariana Grande Splits From Hubby After 2 Years of Marriage: Reports
THANK U, NEXT
Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez are separated after two years of marriage, according to multiple reports on Monday. The pair split in January, sources told TMZ, the first outlet to report the news after speculation over Grande’s noticeable lack of a ring at Wimbledon. Another insider dished to Us Weekly that they’d been having issues “for months,” even before Grande left to film Wicked in London, though “the distance did not help.” A divorce is likely, according to both tabloids. A person with knowledge of the matter told Entertainment Tonight, “Ariana and Dalton’s friends have always been concerned by their whirlwind romance and felt their relationship would ultimately be short-lived.” But still more sources flocked to Page Six and People to insist that, despite the separation, the former couple are committed to staying friends. They “have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship” this year, People’s source said.