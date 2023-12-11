Ariana Madix Is Still Stuck Sharing a Home With Tom Sandoval

It’s been almost a year since Scandoval rocked the Vanderpump Rules universe and ended one of the franchise’s longest-lasting couples, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval. And yet the jilted Madix, who recently spun her heartbreak from the cheating scandal into a lucrative turn on Dancing With the Stars, is still living in the house she shares with her seedy ex.

Madix revealed as much on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live Sunday night when a fan asked if she’s “any closer” to getting her own place.

“During the time that I’ve been on Dancing With the Stars, and preparing for it, I for the most part have been in an Airbnb with my dog and my cat and some of my things, but I regularly go back and forth,” Madix said.

“I am working on the situation with the ownership of the house,” she added of their home in Valley Village, California. “I would love for that to be resolved quickly. So if Joe Weiner could really get back to my lawyer, that’d be great.”

Sandoval, she alleged, is the one who’s holding things up.

“We own it equally, so whatever happens with it has to be agreed upon between both owners—hence the issue,” she explained. “I want to sell it, he does not.”

When WWHL host Andy Cohen asked Madix if Sandoval would buy out her half, Madix shrugged and said, “So let’s go!”

Madix has addressed this less-than-ideal living arrangement in the past. “I want my money out of that house as quickly as possible. I want to move on,” she told Cohen in May, adding that the she and her former partner of nine years have “go-betweens” on hand to ensure they never have to interact with each other while they’re at the house.

Sandoval, the ball is in your court.