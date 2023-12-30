Wealthy Family Found Dead in Massachusetts Mansion

A teenage girl and her parents have been found dead in their Dover, Massachusetts mansion in what Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey has characterized as a “domestic violence situation.”

Police responded late Thursday after a family member stopped by the home and discovered the grisly scene, Morrissey said.

“It’s safe for me to tell you that it’s probably a domestic incident,” Morrissey told reporters, calling it a “confined” incident.

“It’s a nice neighborhood. It’s a safe community,” he said.

A gun was found near 57-year-old Rakesh Kamal’s body, police said. His wife, 54-year-old Teena Kamal and daughter 18-year-old daughter Arianna Kamal, were also found dead in the home. Morrissey declined to label the incident a murder-suicide, but stressed that there was no sign of a break-in and said that “how it played out to investigators” made it appear domestic in nature.

The family was reportedly well-known in the area, with tributes pouring out Friday for Arianna, a student at Middlebury College who had just graduated from the prestigious Milton Academy. In a statement, the college described her as “a brilliant student and an amazing singer,” with one of her teachers noting she was “passionate about everything she did.”

Her mother, Teena, served on the regional board of the American Red Cross of Massachusetts. “The American Red Cross is deeply saddened by the tragedy in Dover. ... Our hearts go out to their loved ones during this devastating time. As this is an ongoing investigation, we will refer any inquiries to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office,” a spokesperson for the Red Cross told Boston 25.

The news outlet reported that the family was facing financial woes, with Teena Kamal having filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy in late 2022. Their lavish mansion reportedly went into foreclosure last year.

“I think tensions that people feel in relationships often come out during the holidays. It’s unfortunate,” Morrissey said at a press conference, adding, however, that there had “been no police reports, there’s been no problems, no domestic issues” at the home that police were aware of.

He said he would wait on a medical examiner’s ruling before drawing any final conclusions.