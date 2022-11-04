Ariat's New Bench Made Boots are a Rugged Masterpiece
NEW BOOT GOOFIN’
Western style has become an absolute obsession of mine. Yes, I know that a guy who rode a horse once in 2004 has no business kicking around in the rough-and-tough cowboy digs, but I will defend myself by saying this, "I rode that horse like a total badass."
But speaking of badass, one of the best western boot brands, Ariat, just released the the most beautiful, handcrafted cowboy boots you've ever seen. This newest Bench Made collection comes straight from the legendary old-world boot makers in Leon, Mexico. Made from exceptional leathers, these boots have a lived-in feel that comes standard with any Ariat boot. And with Ariat being known for their lifetime quality footwear gives me confidence that these boots will last—even if the only wear they get is me walking the sidewalks in my city slickin' life.
Ariat Bench Made Collection