Ariat Partners With ‘Yellowstone’ for A Limited-Edition Collection

After a nearly two-year hiatus, the hit series Yellowstone debuts this month, but that’s not the only news that’s corralling our attention. It turns out that season five, part two, which premieres Nov. 10 on Paramount, also features a unique shopping experience, allowing fans to buy the exact ranch outfits and gear worn by the Duttons and other central characters on the show.

Westernwear outfitter Ariat has partnered with Paramount Consumer Products and Yellowstone’s costume designer Johnetta Boone to bring the show’s signature style from the ranch lands right to your closet.

Elizabeth Hay/Ariat.

True to the signature Yellowstone aesthetic, the limited-edition collaboration features thoughtfully designed pieces that feature an authentic, lived-in ranch appeal and appearance, including denim shirts, jeans, jackets, flannel, boots, sweaters, and more. The men’s and women’s pieces are easy-to-style wardrobe staples you could easily wear on a working ranch, but also look effortlessly cool wearing in your everyday life.

Unlike other collaborations that appear loosely inspired, this one has a very intentional, personalized look that’s apparent in every piece, from the sure-to-sell-out, distressed men’s Shepherd boots to the beautiful long duster cardigan we could see Beth Dutton rocking in the Montana landscape.

Elizabeth Hay/Ariat.

That astute authenticity Shane Holman, Ariat’s vice president of Western merchandising and licensing, says is a testament to Boone’s involvement and commitment to making every piece from the collection unquestionably look and feel like the characters “live and breathe in them every single day.”

“Johnetta Boone is a very artistic and creative mind who believes in authenticity and making sure it’s right for the show and right for this lifestyle,” Holman told The Daily Beast. “She’s all about asking, ‘What does the real cowboy wear? What does the real rancher wear? How is he living in it day in and day out,’ And this shows in every little detail in the collection, from the button on the shirt to the heel on the cowboy boot.”

Elizabeth Hay/Ariat.

For Boone, partnering with Ariat for this collaboration was a no-brainer in great part because the Western wear brand is “well saturated in the equine industry” and already featured on the show on characters like Rip Wheeler and Kayce Dutton. Boone particularly favors the brand’s long-lasting quality, pointing to the fact that Kayce Dutton has been wearing the same Ariat boots for years.

When it came to designing the Yellowstone collection, Boone knew first and foremost that the boots and clothes had to “look like they’re worn,” understanding that anything that looked fresh off the rack or out of the boot box wouldn’t work because “you can’t have a cowboy walking out in brand new clothing.” To achieve this distressed look, the team employed different aging processes that show up in pieces like jeans, denim shirts, and men’s and women’s boots.

Elizabeth Hay/Ariat.

Over the years, Boone says that she’s had viewers message her hoping to source pieces they’ve seen on the show, but that “because they shoot so far in advance a lot of the pieces aren’t available,” so the experience of designing and debuting a shoppable Yellowstone collection is particularly exciting.

“What happens is our viewing audience goes out to look for pieces so that they can mimic what’s happening, not just on the show, but in the Western culture and community,” Boone told The Daily Beast. “A lot of the cowboys on the show are actual cowboys. Taylor [Sheridan, the co-creator,] is a cowboy himself, so he speaks very clearly about the authenticity of the environment in the show that he’s written and it’s our job to make sure that we bring that vision to life in the clothing.”

Elizabeth Hay/Ariat.