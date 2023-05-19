Groom Recalls Bride’s Last Words Before Fatal Wedding Night DUI Crash
‘AN AMAZING HUMAN BEING’
Before a drunk woman allegedly slammed her car into a golf cart carrying a pair of newlyweds and killed the bride in South Carolina, groom Aric Hutchinson said his bride’s last words were that “she wanted the night to never end.” In a heart-wrenching interview with Good Morning America, the widower said he’s still “trying to wrap my head around” the tragedy. Hutchinson, who suffered serious injuries, said he didn’t remember much about the crash, but recalled waking up “foggy, out of sorts” in the hospital and repeatedly asking his mom, “Where’s Sam, where’s Sam?” That’s when his mom told him his wife, Samantha Miller, didn’t make it. Jamie Komoroski, 25, was speeding at 65 miles per hour in a 25 zone at the time, according to a police report, and she was arrested on site. Her blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit, according to a toxicology report. She faces charges of DUI and reckless homicide. “She stole an amazing human being that should not have been taken,” Hutchinson said. He has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Komoroski and five local businesses that allegedly served her excess booze that night.