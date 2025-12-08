Aristocrat, 39, Moves on From Actress Fiancée, 72, With U.S. Billionaire’s Daughter, 25

An Irish aristocrat, who was once engaged to a U.S. actress 33 years his senior, is now set to wed a billionaire’s daughter 14 years his junior, according to U.K. reporting.

Garett Moore has confirmed he’s now engaged to Hope Chilton, daughter of American finance magnate Richard Lockwood Chilton Jr., the Daily Mail reports.

The forthcoming union comes more than half a decade after Moore’s engagement to 72-year-old U.S. actress Coleen Camp, known for her roles in two installments of the Police Academy series.

Moore’s former fiancée, Coleen Camp, has described their engagement as “a joke that went too far.” Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva

The previous pairing created media buzz due to the significant age gap. The engagement was called off in 2020, with Camp later describing their relationship as “a joke that went too far” and insisting “we never even kissed.”

Moore, the 39-year-old son of Derry Moore, who holds the title of Earl of Drogheda in the Irish Peerage, is widely known on London’s social scene for staging opulent events, often drawing high‑profile guests from across the entertainment and fashion worlds, among them musician Harry Styles and models Kate Moss and Sienna Miller, according to the Mail Online.

His new fiancée, meanwhile, grew up in Connecticut and pursued criminal‑science studies at the University of North Carolina. Her family boasts considerable wealth, with her father having founded an investment firm, Chilton Investment Company, that boasts some $4 billion in assets under management.

According to insiders, both families responded enthusiastically to the engagement news. One friend described them as a “perfect match.”

“She is warm, smart, and unpretentious, and they are incredibly happy together,” they said. “Both families are delighted.”