Another Train Carrying Hazardous Materials Derails
A train carrying hazardous materials derailed in Arizona on Wednesday night, officials said. The freight train came off the tracks near the town of Topock on lines running parallel to Interstate 40, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Anita Mortensen told The New York Times. Mortensen added that she had not received any reports of any dangerous chemical spills or leaks in relation to the derailment, to which she was first alerted after 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Local officials cited by Fox News said the crash took place at the Topock Bridge and that no deaths or injuries had yet been reported. The derailment comes a month after a Norfolk Southern train derailed and spilled hazardous materials in East Palestine, Ohio, and less than two weeks after another train operated by the same company derailed in Springfield, Ohio. No toxic substances were associated in the second Ohio derailment.