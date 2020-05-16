Arizona AG ‘Actively Pursuing’ Right-Wing Provocateur Jacob Wohl for $43K Debt
Right-wing provocateur Jacob Wohl, who has attempted to drum up accusations of sexual misconduct against Robert Mueller, Elizabeth Warren and, most recently, Dr. Anthony Fauci, is being actively pursued by the state of Arizona for $43,000 he owes in fines, penalties and restitution in a 2016 case filed by the Arizona Corporation Commission. Wohl is currently charged with a related fraud crime in California. “Mr. Wohl has not paid anything since the matter was sent to the Attorney General’s Office for collections,” a spokesperson for the Arizona AG told Salon, which first reported the story. “Given his indictment last year, I would venture that any available funds are going to pay his criminal defense counsel.” Wohl previously blamed Democrats for the conviction on his since-deleted Twitter account, in which he wrote, “The Arizona Corporation Commission turned out to be a racketeering organization full of Angry Democrats!”