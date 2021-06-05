Emails: Arizona Audit Promoter Boasted of Trump and Giuliani’s Support
Here We Go Again
A top Republican in Arizona boasted that she was in contact with former President Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani about the the audit of the election results, newly obtained emails show. In those emails, dated between December through April, Arizona state Senate President Karen Fann bit back at constituents who claimed she wasn't doing enough to reverse the election result, writing she was in constant communication with Giuliani before the Jan. 6 certification of the vote and promised to conduct a forensic audit on Dominion Voting Systems, which provided voting machines in the state. “I have been in numerous conversations with Rudy Guiliani [sic] over the past weeks trying to get this done,” she wrote in a Dec. 28 email. “I have the full support of him and a personal call from President Trump thanking us for pushing to prove any fraud.” The emails, obtained by watchdog group American Oversight, also show Fann referring an eager potential donor to a fundraising campaign launched by One America News Network anchor Christina Bobb, The Guardian reported.
Arizona certified its election results on Nov. 30, confirming a win for President Joe Biden. Nevertheless, the Arizona State Senate launched a partisan audit of its largest county, Maricopa County, in April.