Arizona Bakery Discriminated Against Immigrants, Must Pay Civil Penalty After Justice Department Investigation

Read it at Department of Justice
A Phoenix, Arizona, bakery will pay $45,000 in civil penalties to the United States after an investigation by the Department of Justice concluded that the business discriminated against non-U.S. citizen workers based on citizenship status. The investigation found that Upper Crust Bakery forced immigrant employees to provide unnecessary documents to prove they were authorized to work in the United States, the DOJ announced on Tuesday. As part of the settlement, Upper Crust Bakery will also be required to train human resources personnel on how to avoid immigration-related discrimination and be subject to monitoring by the government agency to ensure compliance for two years.