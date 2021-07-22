Cardinals’ Deandre Hopkins Tweets He Might Ditch NFL Over New Rules on Unvaxxed COVID Outbreaks

Arizona Cardinals player Deandre Hopkins, one of the top wide receivers in the NFL, tweeted Thursday that he might leave the National Football League over new rules that teams could be forced to forfeit games if they have a COVID-19 outbreak involving unvaccinated players. “Never thought I would say this, But being put in a position to hurt my team because I don’t want to partake in the vaccine is making me question my future in the @NFL,” he wrote. Earlier in the day, the NFL informed franchise owners that teams may have to forfeit games if outbreaks among unvaccinated players caused them to be cancelled. Teams that forfeit in such a way would be responsible for the other team’s financial loss as well as their own and could face discipline from the league.