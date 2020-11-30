Arizona Certifies Joe Biden’s Victory Over Trump
DONE IN THE DESERT
The state of Arizona certified its election results on Monday, cementing Joe Biden’s victory of the state’s 11 electoral votes and further complicating President Trump’s bid to overturn the election. Biden won the state by a margin of 10,457 votes, according to the certified results. The certification also confirms that incumbent Sen. Martha McSally, a Republican, lost re-election to Mark Kelly, her Democratic challenger. Kelly is set to be sworn into office on Wednesday. “Despite the unprecedented challenges, Arizonans showed up for our democracy,” said Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state and its top elections official.
Last week, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia all certified their results, finalizing a Trump loss in each, after he had previously carried those states in 2016. Wisconsin, another state that Biden flipped, is set to certify its results later on Monday.