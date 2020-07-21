CHEAT SHEET
    Arizona Children’s Services Employees Fired for Wearing ‘Professional Kidnapper’ Shirts at Work: Report

    Blake Montgomery

    Multiple Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) employees were reportedly fired last month for wearing pink shirts printed with “Professional Kidnapper” on the front and “Do you know where your children are?” on the back, AZ Central reports. When children are taken into state custody, parents and critics of the agency have been known to accuse Child Safety personnel of being “kidnappers.” The staffers are said to have worn the shirts during work hours. Christina Sanders, a former DCS unit supervisor, saw a picture of staffers in the parking lot of the Prescott, Arizona DCS bureau wearing the shirt and emailed the branch’s supervisor. “They think they're so untouchable, they don't think they can get caught,” she told AZ Central.

