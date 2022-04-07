Arizona Couple Accused of Waterboarding and Burning Child
BRUTAL
A man and woman in the Phoenix area are accused of waterboarding and setting fire to a child who was in their care. Keola Wimbish and Chloe Sergent were arrested this week after child welfare investigators spent the past several months compiling evidence of child abuse against them, according to local media reports. A young girl was removed from their care in early December on suspicion of abuse in the home, and she later told investigators the couple had repeatedly choked, punched, and burned her, according to court documents cited by KTVK. The girl also reportedly said Wimbish had used a bucket to waterboard her, and set her on fire by dousing her in alcohol. The child, whose age and identity were not disclosed, was found to have suffered 12 broken bones and multiple cuts and burns when she was removed from the home in December. Neither Sergent nor Wimbish offered any explanation to investigators for how the girl got hurt, according to the report. The child’s relation to them was not immediately clear.