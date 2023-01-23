Arizona Democrat Ruben Gallego Launches Bid for Sinema’s Senate Seat
‘I WILL BE CHALLENGING’
Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) announced Monday that he will run for the Arizona U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by Kyrsten Sinema, who left the Democratic Party in December to go independent. In a video announcing his campaign, the former state lawmaker and U.S. Marine spoke about his belief in the American dream and was shown addressing a group of veterans about his decision to run. “You’re the first group of people that are hearing this besides my family. I will be challenging Kyrsten Sinema for the United States Senate, and I need all of your support,” Gallego says in the clip. Sinema has yet to declare publicly if she plans to seek re-election in 2024. “The rich and the powerful, they don’t need more advocates,” Gallego adds in his video. “It’s the people that are still trying to decide between groceries and utilities that need a fighter for them.”