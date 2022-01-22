Arizona Dems Formally Censure Sinema for ‘Failure’ to Protect ‘Democracy’
SHAME ON YOU
The Arizona Democratic Party voted to formally censure Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on Saturday for a “failure to do whatever it takes to ensure the health of our democracy.” The decision follows Sinema’s Wednesday vote against weakening the filibuster, which would have enabled Democrats to pass critical voting rights laws. Sinema and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) were the only Democrats to vote with the GOP opposition. Arizona Dems anticipated Sinema’s vote and had prepared to take action if she voted against the party’s interest. In a statement, Arizona party chair Raquel Terán said, “[O]n the matter of the filibuster and the urgency to protect voting rights, we have been crystal clear. ... and the ramifications of failing to pass federal legislation that protects their right to vote are too large and far-reaching.”