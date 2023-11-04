CHEAT SHEET
Arizona Dems Hit ‘Threatening’ Lawmaker With Ethics Complaint
'DIFFICULT DECISION'
Arizona House Democrats have filed an ethics complaint against Rep. Leezah Sun, also a Democrat, for allegedly using her status to interfere in a friend’s child custody lawsuit with “hostile, threatening” behavior. The complaint follows a restraining order Sun got in mid-October for threatening to smack a Tolleson lobbyist in the face and “throw her off this balcony to kill her.” Minority Leader Lupe Contreras said the complaint was a “difficult decision” but that “we believe the documented allegations are very serious and warrant an ethics investigation, and we believe in holding each other accountable for our behavior as public servants.”