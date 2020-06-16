Arizona, Florida, Oklahoma, Texas See Record Number of New Coronavirus Cases
Arizona, Florida, Oklahoma, and Texas reported record numbers of new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. Arizona saw an increase of 2,392 cases since Monday, while Florida saw a bump of 2,783 new cases, Oklahoma reported 228 new cases and Texas had 2,622 new cases. Texas, following another concerning trend, has reported a record number of hospitalizations for the fourth straight day Tuesday, marking 2,326 hospitalized coronavirus patients in the state. The upward case trend across several states comes as all 50 states work to ease restrictions. Florida crossed the 80,000 case mark Tuesday, while Arizona’s weekly average of daily cases has nearly tripled compared to two weeks ago. President Donald Trump is set to host a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this week, despite the spike in cases. Vice President Mike Pence lied about Oklahoma’s coronavirus data on Tuesday and said that the campaign will be taking some safety precautions, including temperature checks.