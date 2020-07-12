CHEAT SHEET
    Arizona Funeral Homes Running Out of Room for COVID-19 Victims

    DEJA VU

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    John Moore/Getty

    In a grim replay of what happened in New York City this spring, some funeral homes in Arizona are running out of room for coronavirus victims. The Daily Star reports that the Pima County medical examiner has agreed to make 150 spaces available for mortuaries that are at capacity as a COVID-19 surge wallops the West and the South. Arizona has reported almost 300 deaths since Monday, and April Seybert of the Tucson Mortuary says “we are really close to running out of room to where we’d have to turn families away... To those that don’t think (the virus) exists, it’s here.”

