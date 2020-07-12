Arizona Funeral Homes Running Out of Room for COVID-19 Victims

Read it at Daily Star
In a grim replay of what happened in New York City this spring, some funeral homes in Arizona are running out of room for coronavirus victims. The Daily Star reports that the Pima County medical examiner has agreed to make 150 spaces available for mortuaries that are at capacity as a COVID-19 surge wallops the West and the South. Arizona has reported almost 300 deaths since Monday, and April Seybert of the Tucson Mortuary says “we are really close to running out of room to where we’d have to turn families away... To those that don’t think (the virus) exists, it’s here.”