Arizona GOP Censures Star Jan. 6 Witness Rusty Bowers
Arizona state House Speaker Rusty Bowers’ emotional testimony to the Jan. 6 committee appears to have landed him in hot water with Trumpers back home. In a statement released late Tuesday night, Arizona GOP chairwoman Kelli Ward censured Bowers, blasting him as “no longer [being] a Republican in good standing” and calling for voters to replace him in the August primary. The resolution criticized his actions as speaker on issues like election integrity, immigration and gender identity, saying that he has “lost the confidence” of his party. Ward has found herself emblazoned in controversy herself, as she and her husband were subpoenaed by a grand jury for their role in attempts to create a slate of fake pro-Trump electors.