Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Arizona GOP Chair’s Phone Records
The House Select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has issued a subpoena to the chair of the Arizona Republican Party and her husband for their phone records. Kelli and Michael Ward claimed to be their state’s presidential electors, going so far as to sign forged official documents to that effect. The Wards have filed suit against the panel in response, requesting an injunction that would bar T-Mobile from handing over the records. The news comes the same day as the panel met with Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes for more than six hours about his role in the pro-Donald Trump mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol last year. Rhodes is in custody on sedition charges.