CHEAT SHEET
TOO FAR
Arizona GOP Chief Fundraising Email: Stop Mark Kelly ‘Dead in His Tracks’ Over Guns
The chairwoman of Arizona’s Republican Party has sent out a fundraising email in which she called on supporters to help stop Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly “dead in his tracks.” Kelly is a former NASA astronaut who came to prominence when his wife, then-U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, was shot in the head in a 2011 mass shooting in Tuscon in which six other people were killed. “Support the Republican Party of Arizona today and, together, we’ll stop gun-grabber Mark Kelly dead in his tracks,” Kelli Ward wrote, citing a statement from Kelly in 2015 in which he told CNN that “where there are more guns, people are less safe.” Kelly, a Democrat, is running against Sen. Martha McSally, who was appointed to the seat after the death of John McCain. Kelly and Giffords have been prominent national advocates for gun-control regulations since her recovery.