CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Arizona GOP Group Licks Its Wounds by Censuring Cindy McCain
FEEL BETTER NOW?
Read it at Arizona Republic
Republican Party leaders in Maricopa County, Arizona, voted Saturday to censure Cindy McCain for endorsing Joe Biden, who went on to win the state, the Arizona Republic reported. The statewide Republican committee will vote on a similar resolution later this month—six years after it censured her husband, the late Sen. John McCain, for supposedly being too liberal. Cindy McCain responded to news of the censure—which is purely symbolic—with a tweet that suggested she couldn’t care less. “I am a proud lifelong Republican and will continue to support candidates who put country over party and stand for the rule of law,” she wrote.