Arizona GOP Senate Hopeful Blake Masters Has Scrubbed the ‘Big Lie’ Off His Website
Arizona GOP Senate nominee Blake Masters quietly updated his website after his primary win to remove the baseless claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump, CNN reports. An analysis of Masters’ site also shows the he scrubbed a section claiming the U.S. would be better off if Trump had remained in the White House, as well as dropping a passage claiming Democrats were trying to “import” a new electorate. The changes come as some Republican candidates have tried to distance themselves from divisive policies surrounding issues including abortion and the legitimacy of the 2020 election ahead of November’s midterm elections. “The 2020 election was a rotten mess,” Masters’ site read in early August. “If we had had a free and fair election, President Trump would be sitting in the Oval Office today and America would be so much better off.” By Aug. 26, it was gone.