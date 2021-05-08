Arizona Secretary of State Gets State Protection After Death Threats
‘DISRUPTING BUSINESS SERVICES’
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has been assigned state protection after she received multiple death threats in connection with an ongoing election audit, the Arizona Republic reports. “Earlier today a man called my office saying I deserve to die and wanting to know ‘what she is wearing so she’ll be easy to get,’” Hobbs tweeted Thursday. “It was one of at least three such threats today. Then a man who I’ve never seen before chased me and my staffer outside of our office.” Hobbs has been overseeing the audit of the 2020 presidential election in Maricopa County, which began last month at the insistence of Republican lawmakers despite election officials having previously found no evidence of widespread fraud. Hobbs told Insider on Friday that angry people are “calling every line that they can get to in our office,” including those of staffers who have no connection to the auditing effort. “It's disrupting business services” and “it just makes it harder for everyone to do their jobs serving our state,” she told the outlet.