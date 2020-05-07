CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Arizona Sparks Uproar by Halting Data Team That Pointed to Later Reopening

    THE MORE YOU KNOW

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty

    Soon after Gov. Doug Ducey announced loosening of social-distancing restrictions, his health department halted the work of a team of university data researchers whose model determined late May was the earliest reopening date. State officials say they are now relying on models developed by the federal government that have not been made public. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) called the move “politically motivated” and called on the university team to continue its work. “We cannot bury our heads in the sand and hope everything gets better,” he wrote.

    Read it at The Arizona Republic