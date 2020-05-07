Arizona Sparks Uproar by Halting Data Team That Pointed to Later Reopening

Read it at The Arizona Republic
Soon after Gov. Doug Ducey announced loosening of social-distancing restrictions, his health department halted the work of a team of university data researchers whose model determined late May was the earliest reopening date. State officials say they are now relying on models developed by the federal government that have not been made public. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) called the move “politically motivated” and called on the university team to continue its work. “We cannot bury our heads in the sand and hope everything gets better,” he wrote.