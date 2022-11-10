Arizona Midterm Results Face More Delays, Election Official Says
‘A MISNOMER’
It seems that Arizona’s election results announcement will have to wait – election officials from the state’s most populated county, of over 4.5 million, have not touched the enormous pile of ballots delivered on Tuesday, according to the county’s District 3 Supervisor Bill Gates. Expected to announce another new pile of ballots Thursday night, Gates said they won’t begin to count the approximately 290,000 votes they were tossed on Tuesday, until Friday. Mailed ballots given to county officials must go through a process before they can be properly recorded. “If you drop off an early ballot, it means it has to come in on Wednesday and start the process of being signature verified,” Gates told CNN. “We have experts here who go through, compare the signature on the outside of the ballot envelope with the signature that we have in our voter registration file, so that takes a while, cause we gotta get that right.” Meanwhile some Arizona Republicans seem to be furious at Donald Trump and his supporters for their cries of distrust in the vote-by-mail option which has pushed back results, according to The Hill. “It’s all just a misnomer. I 100 percent blame Donald Trump for these f—-ups,” an Arizona-based GOP operative told The Hill. “If you send them in ahead of time, they have time to process them. But if you drop them off on the day of, what the f— do you expect?”