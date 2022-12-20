Kari Lake Crows After Judge Tosses Most—But Not All—of Her Election Suit
‘BUCKLE UP, AMERICA’
As Billy Crystal’s character in The Princess Bride once said: “There’s a big difference between mostly dead and all dead. Mostly dead is slightly alive.” On Monday, failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate and MAGA celebrity Kari Lake celebrated that difference, announcing that a Maricopa County Superior Court judge had thrown out most—but not all—of her lawsuit against her former opponent, Democratic governor-elect Katie Hobbs. In his ruling, Judge Peter Thompson dismissed eight of the 10 counts brought against Hobbs and Maricopa County election officials in the complaint, including those alleging violations of freedom of speech, invalid signatures on mail-in ballots, and incorrect certification. Thompson said that two counts would stand, however, and said a trial would move forward later this week. The remaining counts deal with “intentional” malice in supposed printer malfunctions, and alleged violations in chain of custody command of ballots. The judge noted that the defendants named in the suit “dispute the lack of compliance with chain of custody laws,” claiming that Lake “misunderstood” the process. “Buckle up, America,” Lake trumpeted in a Monday night tweet. “This is far from over.”