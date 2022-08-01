MAGA Candidate Kari Lake’s Campaign Tries to Troll Dee Snider—and It Backfires Spectacularly
NOT GONNA TAKE IT
Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider has roasted Arizona MAGA candidate Kari Lake after her campaign repeatedly used his song “We’re Not Gonna Take It” at events. After seeing the song was used at an event, Snider tweeted Thursday that he could not “legally or morally” stop Lake—a gubernatorial candidate who pushed the Big Lie and who considers abortion the “ultimate sin”—from using the song. But the issue boiled over when Lake’s campaign tweeted out the lyrics of Snider’s song in a political ad on Sunday. “HEY IDIOTS!” Snider wrote in reply. “READ THE 1ST LINE: ‘We’ve got the right to CHOOSE!’ This is a PRO-CHOICE anthem you or co-opting. It was NEVER intended for you fascist morons!” He added that he denounced everything Lake stands for. “Remember when you were anti-establishment?” Lake’s campaign replied, sharing a picture of Snider testifying at a 1985 Parents Music Resource Center senate hearing in which he spoke against censorship in music. “Remember when you didn’t read my testimony?” Snider shot back. “I stand for what I have always stood for. Anti right wing, anti fascist, anti asshole. Pretty much your candidate in a nutshell.”