Arizona Man Arrested in Murder of Pregnant Lyft Driver

A 20-year-old Tempe man was arrested for allegedly killing his pregnant Lyft driver during a ride early Sunday morning, the Arizona Republic reports. Fabian Durazo was arrested Monday about 22 miles from the California state line while driving a 2005 Mercury SUV—the vehicle that picked him up the day before. Durazo reportedly admitted to stabbing 39-year-old Kristina Howat to death, in the car and outside of the vehicle. According to police, Durazo fled the scene in Howat's vehicle—which was equipped with GPS technology that led to his capture. The victim, who was the mother of a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old, was in her third trimester; the unborn baby did not survive. According to Tempe police, Durazo is being held on two counts of first-degree murder, one count of vehicle theft, one count of armed robbery and one count of kidnapping.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10