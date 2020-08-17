Arizona Man Dies After Getting Trapped Inside Waterslide Support Beam
A 32-year-old Arizona man died after getting stuck in an aquatic center waterslide pipe, according to local police. An officer who had been patrolling the area near Eldorado Aquatic and Fitness Center in Scottsdale heard calls for help at around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning, initiating a search. The man apparently entered the aquatic facility by climbing over a fence and subsequently crawled into a steel support for a waterslide at the facility, where he became trapped. The man died after firefighters and police officers attempted to communicate with him from outside the structure. The slide was dismantled over the course of several hours to recover the man’s body. Officers are not revealing the man’s identity until they are able to contact his next of kin.