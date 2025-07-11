Arizona Man Dies of Plague Within a Day of Showing Symptoms

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Originally designed as a sleep tracker, Oura Ring has evolved its innovative design over the years to monitor a broader range of health and wellness metrics, including dedicated fitness markers like heart rate monitoring, along with overnight blood oxygen sensing, stress detection, period prediction functionality, and so much more. While other fitness-forward smart rings have launched in recent years, Oura Ring is the OG in the space, and, in my opinion, it’s still the best. The wellness brand recently launched its latest model, the Oura Ring 4, and it’s on sale for Amazon Prime Day in all finishes and most colorways, including gold and rose gold. The latest and most advanced model rarely gets marked down, so if you’ve been debating about the investment, now’s the time.

Oura Ring 4 Down from $450+

If you’re unfamiliar with Oura rings’ technology, there are a few key factors that make the leading smart ring more appealing than wrist wearables. Unlike other wrist wearables like the Fitbit and Apple Watch, the Oura Ring is worn on your finger, offering a sleeker and discreet profile. More importantly, rings also tend to fit better, which can yield potentially more accurate health readings. The ring’s form factor was chosen because the finger provides a stronger heart rate signal than any other part of the body; it directly measures the arteries in your fingers, just like doctors do. If you’ve been looking to ditch your wrist tracker for something more stylish, this current Oura Ring Prime Day deal is the perfect opportunity to invest.