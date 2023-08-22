CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Arizona Man Stung by Nearly 2,000 Bees
OUCH
Read it at ABC15
An Arizona man was hospitalized on Saturday after being stung by nearly 2,000 bees in Sun City West. The man is a maintenance worker in his 50s who unluckily encountered a beehive while working at Pebblebrook Golf Course over the weekend, according to the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority. It’s unclear how, but at some point, the bees in the hive attacked him. AFMA crews showed up to subdue the bees, who were completely covering the man by the time they arrived. “We thought it was grass clippings on his face but as we got closer, we realized those were actually bees,” one crew member told ABC 15. The man was rushed to the hospital and remains intubated, AFMA officials said.