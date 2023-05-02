Mom Stung Over 75 Times Trying to Protect Her Kids from Bee Swarm

Read it at NBC News
An Arizona family’s wholesome photo shoot was derailed last week after the mother was attacked by a swarm of bees, resulting in over 75 stings as she tried to protect her children. The woman—who has not been identified—put her children inside a SUV to protect them, while her own mother called 911, local officials told NBC News. The children did not sustain any injuries, thanks to their mother’s quick thinking, local officials said. The woman was hospitalized after the incident but has since been released.