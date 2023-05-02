CHEAT SHEET
    Mom Stung Over 75 Times Trying to Protect Her Kids from Bee Swarm

    Katie Hawkinson

    Bees gather around a honeycomb.

    Aalaa Al-Marjani/Reuters

    An Arizona family’s wholesome photo shoot was derailed last week after the mother was attacked by a swarm of bees, resulting in over 75 stings as she tried to protect her children. The woman—who has not been identified—put her children inside a SUV to protect them, while her own mother called 911, local officials told NBC News. The children did not sustain any injuries, thanks to their mother’s quick thinking, local officials said. The woman was hospitalized after the incident but has since been released.

    Read it at NBC News