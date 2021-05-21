Arizona Needs New Voting Machines After MAGA Auditors Got Their Hands on Them, Says Official
CAN’T BE TRUSTED
So far, the shambolic Republican-led audit of Arizona’s presidential election results has achieved precisely nothing—except, perhaps, making hundreds of the state’s voting machines completely unusable. Arizona’s secretary of state wrote to Maricopa County officials Thursday to tell them that the 385 voting machines and nine vote tabulators that have been examined during the review should be replaced. According to The New York Times, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs wrote that “the lack of physical security and transparency means we cannot be certain who accessed the voting equipment and what might have been done to them.” Hobbs added that she had “grave concerns regarding the security and integrity of these machines” following the partisan review. If the machines have to be scrapped, it could result in a hefty bill for the Republican-controlled state senate, which agreed to compensate the county for any financial losses resulting from their pro-Trump audit.