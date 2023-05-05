Suspect Arrested After Woman Found Dead on Arizona Hiking Trail
‘HORRIFIC’
The Phoenix Police Department took a suspect into custody on Thursday evening in connection with the death of a 29-year-old hiker. Lauren Heike’s body was discovered with “trauma to her body” on a popular hiking trail on Saturday morning, according to police. She was believed to have been “viciously” attacked from behind the previous day. On Wednesday, Heike’s family gathered at Phoenix police headquarters to plead for the public’s help in the investigation. “It’s horrific. As hard as this is for us, we’re grateful because we had such a beautiful child,” her mother said. Her father added, “I’m going to miss her terribly. I just hope they can find whoever did this to her.” The previous day, police had released a clip of blurry surveillance footage showing a person of interest in the investigation. It was not immediately clear if the figure in the footage was the person arrested on Thursday. More details on the arrest were not immediately available.