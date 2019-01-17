Arizona Police Shot and Killed 14-Year-Old Boy Carrying Airsoft Gun

A burglary suspect who was shot and killed by Arizona police on Tuesday was a 14-year-old boy carrying an airsoft gun, authorities said. Tempe police announced on Wednesday that the boy was shot after he fled a police officer who witnessed him trying to steal a car, Arizona Republic reports. As the boy ran from the officer, police said the officer gave him “verbal commands” while chasing him. But police said the officer “perceived a threat” during the chase and fired his weapon, hitting the boy. Authorities said officials performed life-saving measures at the scene, but the boy, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after. A “1911 model airsoft gun” was found near the boy's hand after he was shot, and police said they determined he'd taken it from the vehicle he'd been spotted near. Police did not say if the boy pointed the airsoft gun towards the officer. The officer involved in the incident was wearing a body camera, but footage has yet to be released.
