Arizona Police Fire Tear Gas at Abortion-Rights Protesters

Arizona police fired tear gas at a crowd protesting the U.S. Supreme Court decision to scuttle the abortion protections of Roe v. Wade—after demonstrators began banging on the doors and windows of the state Senate. Hundreds of people gathering at the state Capitol on Friday—a scene that played out in cities across the nation. “Troopers deployed gas outside the Senate building after protesters attempted to break the glass,” the Department of Public Safety said. “The crowd then moved to the Wesley Bolin Plaza where some monuments were vandalized. Gas was deployed again to disburse [sic] the crowd.” Arizona has two laws on the book making abortion illegal that could take effect as a result of the high court decision.