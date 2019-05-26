Police Were Tipped Off Before 11-Year-Old Was Impregnated: Report

Phoenix police have launched an investigation into their handling of a complaint that an 11-year-old girl was in a relationship with a 20-year-old man—months before the youngster was impregnated. According to the Arizona Republic, Carlos Jacinto Cobo-Perez admitted to cops in December that he was involved with the child and promised to end it—but it’s unclear if any action was taken. Cobo-Perez was arrested this week and charged with sexual assault after it was revealed she is pregnant.