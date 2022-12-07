Rep. Paul Gosar Deleted Tweet Backing Trump’s Call to Throw Out Constitution
RED-HANDED
Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), who was just re-elected to the House, deleted a tweet he made on Wednesday backing Donald Trump’s call this week to trash “all rules, regulations, and articles” in the parts of the U.S. Constitution, according to Axios. In the since deleted tweet to his official House account, Gosar posted a screenshot of the ex-President’s Truth Social post that suggested the termination and said “I support and agree with the former president,” citing “unprecedented fraud” that would require an “unprecedented cure.” This comes after Trump faced digs from top Republicans like ex-Vice President Mike Pence and tried backtracking his statements. However, Axios reported that a spokesperson for Gosar’s office said in a statement Wednesday that “no one in Congress has fought for Constitutional values more than Congressman Gosar,” but did not explain why the tweet was deleted. “Those who claim either Trump or Congressman Gosar don’t believe in the Constitution are acting in bad faith or are low IQ people unable to comprehend our language and our actions,” the spokesperson added.