Arizona Rep. Raúl Grijalva Tests Positive for COVID-19
CONGRESSIONAL SPREAD
Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-AZ) has tested positive for the coronavirus, just a day after attending a hearing with Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), who suggested last week that he contracted the deadly virus because he wore a face mask. Grijalva, who is asymptomatic and in isolation at home, is the first member of Arizona’s congressional delegation to test positive, his spokesman, Geoff Nolan, said. While it’s not clear how Grijalva, 72, contracted the virus, his diagnosis came shortly after the House Natural Resources Committee hearing on Tuesday. “I can’t help but think that if I hadn’t been wearing a mask so much in the last 10 days or so, I really wonder if I would have gotten it,” Gohmert said after he tested positive, prompting a severe backlash from his congressional colleagues.