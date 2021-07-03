Arizona Republican Says He Ignored Trump’s Calls While POTUS Tried to Flip Election Outcome
STRAIGHT TO VOICEMAIL
Donald Trump tried to call the Republican in charge of Arizona’s biggest county as the former president was conducting a nationwide campaign to change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, Arizona Republic reports. Clint Hickman, chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors at the time, said he did not respond to either Trump’s December call or one in January. Hickman told The New York Times, “I told people, ‘Please don’t have the president call me.’” Biden took the county by 45,000 votes and the state by a slim margin. A spokesperson for Trump said, “It’s no surprise Maricopa County election officials had no desire to look into significant irregularities during the election.” There were no significant irregularities in Maricopa’s vote tallies, according to election officials there who have repeatedly refuted Trump’s claims.