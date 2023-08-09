Arizona Republican Kari Lake to Run for Senate After 2022 Defeat: Report
HERE WE GO AGAIN
Apparently a glutton for punishment, failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is gearing up to try again, staffing up for a Senate campaign with an eye toward launching in October, according to Axios. The Republican has not yet formally announced any future campaign. The report comes just hours after Emerson College released the results of a poll showing that a “plurality of Republican state primary voters,” or 42 percent, would back Lake in a race for the U.S. Senate. After being crushed in the gubernatorial race last year, Lake, one of former President Donald Trump’s most diehard supporters, filed a number of lawsuits attempting to get the result overturned. The courts repeatedly affirmed that there had been no election fraud in the race, and that Democrat Katie Hobbs’ victory had been legitimate.