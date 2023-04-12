CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Arizona Republican Booted From State Legislature Over Conspiracies

    ACTIONS, MEET CONSEQUENCES

    Brett Bachman

    Night Editor

    Department of Public Safety Police officers stand guard outside the House of Representatives at the Arizona State Capitol

    Reuters/Joshua Lott

    A Republican Arizona state representative was expelled from the state House Wednesday after she invited a witness to present false information during an official hearing, alleging that a number of her colleagues had taken bribes from Mexican drug cartels. Now-former Rep. Liz Harris was also the subject of an ethics committee report which claimed that she had attempted to cover up her role in organizing the absurd testimony. The measure to expel her from the state House was supported by a bipartisan two-thirds majority of the body. Harris has also been a fount of false information about fraud in the 2020 presidential election, according to NPR.

    Read it at NPR