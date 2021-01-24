Arizona Republicans Censure Trump Foes Gov. Doug Ducey, Sen. Jeff Flake and Cindy McCain
LINE IN THE SAND
Arizona Republicans voted to censure three prominent party leaders who were outspoken against President Donald Trump. Governor Doug Ducey, former Sen. Jeff Flake and Cindy McCain, widow of the longtime Sen. John McCain, were censured for their very public opposition to Trump and for their support of "globalist interests," according to Republican party members who took part in the vote. In response to the censure, Gov. Ducey said in a statement, “These resolutions are of no consequence whatsoever, and the people behind them have lost whatever little moral authority they may have once had.” McCain instead said, “It is a high honor to be included in a group of Arizonans who have served our state and our nation so well...and who, like my late husband John, have been censured by the AZGOP. I’ll wear this as a badge of honor.”